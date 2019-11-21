TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Route 8 in Torrington has reopened following a serious crash.
The crash closed down both sides of the highway between exits 44 and 45 about 40 minutes
Emergency crews arrived on the scene to find a van had rolled over on its side with two occupants trapped inside the car.
Dispatchers say two LIFE STAR helicopters responded to the scene.
The two people inside the van were brought to Hartford Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.