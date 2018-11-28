VERNON, CT (WFSB) – Route 30 in Vernon has reopened following a serious multi-car crash on Wednesday night.
Route 30 was closed between Reservoir Road and Vernon Avenue.
According to emergency responders, a person in one of the cars was unresponsive and taken to the hospital.
We have a crew on the scene working to get more details.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.