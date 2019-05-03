WILLINGTON (WFSB) - Route 32 in Willington is open following a motorcycle crash that closed down the road on Friday night.
According to emergency officials, the accident occurred in the area of River Road and Old River Road.
State police say one vehicle, a motorcycle, was involved.
According to police, the operator of the motorcycle lost control after passing a vehicle while traveling southbound on Route 32.
Police say the operator was wearing a helmet and sustained serious injuries.
Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.