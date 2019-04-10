CHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Route 9 north has partially reopened in Chester after being shut down on Wednesday afternoon.
According to state police, some kind of incident happened near exit 6 that required the assistance of the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
Troopers said just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday that they expected the highway to be closed for a few hours.
One lane had reopened by 5 p.m.
No other details were released.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
