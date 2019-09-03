State police generic
WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) - Route 15 northbound on the Woodbridge-Hamden line was closed because of a motorcycle crash.

It has since reopened, according to the Department of Transportation.

The DOT said the crash happened between exits 59 and 60.

It was first reported just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

