WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) - Route 15 northbound on the Woodbridge-Hamden line was closed because of a motorcycle crash.
It has since reopened, according to the Department of Transportation.
The DOT said the crash happened between exits 59 and 60.
It was first reported just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.