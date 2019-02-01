VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Talcottville Road has partially reopened after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole and left the driver trapped.
According to dispatchers, it happened around 7:40 a.m. in the vicinity of 218 Talcottville Rd., also known as Route 83, Friday morning.
Just before 9 a.m., Vernon police reported that the driver was removed from the vehicle and brought to a hospital.
Eversource also responded and is cutting power to about 1,500 homes for about 30 minutes to make repairs to the pole. Pole repair is expected to run into the evening hours.
Police said one lane was open between Dobson Road and Hockanum Boulevard. It had been completely closed for most of the morning.
They initially reported that the pole was broke and wires and the transformer were down.
"Responders will continue to treat the wires as if they are live until a line crew verifies the lines are without power," dispatchers posted to Twitter.
There's no word on a cause.
The driver's injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.
Police said they're looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the crash. They can call 860-872-9126.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.