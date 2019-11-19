MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A Route 15 northbound ramp is closed in Meriden due to a crash.
According to state police, the closure involves the ramp at exit 68W to Interstate I-691 westbound.
Troopers said around 10 a.m. on Tuesday they expected the ramp to be closed for the next few hours.
They warned drivers to expect heavy delays and use alternate routes.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.