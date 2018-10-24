COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- A serious two-car crash closed Route 2 east in Colchester for a short period of time.
The highway was closed between exits 19 and 21, but has since reopened.
A LIFE STAR helicopter was called to the scene.
The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
