HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - At least one person is dead due to a motorcycle crash that happened on Route 15 northbound on the Wethersfield/Hartford line.
A section of Route 15 north in Hartford was closed, according to state police. However, it reopened around 6:30 a.m.
The closure was between exits 85 and 86, the Connecticut Department of Transportation said.
According to the DOT, the crash happened around 1:13 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police have not released information about how many vehicles were involved or if there were additional injuries.
State police urged drivers to avoid the area.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
