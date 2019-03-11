NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Route 9 south was closed in New Britain because of a crash.
However, it has since reopened.
According to the Department of Transportation, the crash happened between exits 25 and 23 around 5:15 a.m. on Monday.
The incident was reported as a multi-vehicle crash.
Firefighters from the Berlin Fire Department said they were called to the scene and warned drivers to expect delays.
The scene was cleared just before 6:30 a.m., according to the DOT.
There's no word on a cause for injuries.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
