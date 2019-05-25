WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Route 15 south in Wallingford has reopened after being shut down due to a crash Saturday morning.
State police said the highway was shut down in the area of exit 64, around 11 a.m. Saturday.
They said the highway was expected to be closed for a half hour.
Minor injuries were reported.
Follow traffic updates in your area here.
