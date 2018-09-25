MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Route 9 southbound in Middletown is closed due to flooding.
The highway is shut down between exits 11 and 12.
The northbound side has one lane open.
Flooding has been reported on roadways across the state due to the heavy rain that moved through.
There is no word on when the highway will reopen.
Police are reminding drivers to not drive through the water on the road.
