ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A busy roadway was shut down due to a crash Monday afternoon, causing delays in the area.
It happened on Route 190 near the Suffield Bridge Monday afternoon.
The roadway was closed between the Route 5 and Pearl Street on and off ramps, but has since reopened.
Serious injuries were reported in the crash.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.