BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A busy roadway in Bristol has full reopened after a vehicle struck a pedestrian on Saturday.
Officials said it happened around 5:20 p.m.
Part of Rt. 6 was shut down as part of the investigation, but was partially reopened about a half hour later.
The extent of that person's injuries remains unknown at this time.
