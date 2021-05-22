LITCHFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A crash this afternoon in Harwinton shut down a busy section of Route 8.
According to the CT DOT, the crash happened around 4:20 on the northbound side just after the bridge that goes over the Naugatuck River.
At least one vehicle was involved in the crash and had rolled over.
Rt. 8 North was closed between Exits 41 and 42, but has since reopened.
Injuries were reported in the crash. The extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.
