CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - A rollover along Rt. 9 Sunday evening caused headaches for driver traveling through the area.
The CT DOT says it happened just after 6 p.m. on the northbound side in Cromwell.
Rt. 9 was shut down between Exits 16 and 18, but was reopened just before 8:30 p.m.
At least one person was injured as a result of the crash.
The extent of those injuries remain unknown at this time.
