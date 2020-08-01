NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Part of Rt. 9 North in Newington has reopened following an early morning crash.
State Police say that the crash happened around 2:00 a.m. in the area of Exit 29.
Preliminary reports state that only one vehicle was involved.
The driver was transported to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries.
CT DOT assisted troopers with lane closures.
Rt. 9 North was reopened to traffic around 5:15 a.m.
It is unclear if any other occupants were inside the vehicle.
Stay with Ch. 3 on air, online, and in our app for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.