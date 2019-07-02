HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Tuesday, a jury agreed that Hartford acted correctly when it fired the developers of Dunkin Donuts Park.
The Hartford mayor held a news conference on Tuesday afternoon announcing the ruling made in the lawsuit involving the former stadium developer Centerplan.
“The city of Hartford won a huge victory today," said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.
The city fired Centerplan Construction and DoNo Hartford after they missed their deadline to complete the baseball stadium.
Centerplan and DoNo Hartford argue they were wrongfully terminated from the stadium development and filed a lawsuit against the city, saying Hartford violated its contract.
Tuesday's verdict wrapped up a five-week trial, but it also brings a years-long saga to an end.
Under the leadership of former Hartford mayor Pedro Segarra, the city entered into an agreement in 2014 to build the park and bring the New Britain RockCats to Hartford.
City officials agreed to bond $56 million for the project.
Centerplan promised to have the park open for the 2016 season, but a series of construction delays meant the new team, the Yard Goats, had to play all of their games on the road.
The Yard Goats are a AA affiliate of Major League Baseball's Colorado Rockies.
"Shortly before I took office, just a few days, really, before I took office, it became clear that Centerplan was months behind schedule and millions of dollars over budget," Bronin said.
He added that the city and Yard Goats worked with the developer to get the project back on track, but things never got better.
"At that point we made the decision that the right thing to do to protect the people of Hartford, to protect the taxpayers of Hartford, was to fire Centerplan from the job, to ask the insurance company to step in, to pay for the completion to oversee construction on the ball park and to get it done," Bronin said.
Centerplan and DoNo blamed the city and the team, saying they repeatedly asked for changes that required more time and money.
However, Hartford has maintained that the developers were in control of those issues.
They also said city officials found code violations remaining in parts of the park that the developers claimed were done.
The developers sued for $90 million in damages.
Instead of looking to settle, Hartford fought the lawsuit and will now receive $335,000 in damages itself.
The city of Hartford has filed counter-suits, alleging breach of contract, negligence and professional malpractice.
