HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A rumble of thunder may be embedded in potential showers that could pop up on Tuesday afternoon.
A storm system is forecasted to move into New England just to the north of the state.
"The bulk of the rain and snow shower activity will pass through Upstate New York and northern New England," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "However, a few rain showers will make their way into Connecticut [Tuesday] afternoon and evening."
Track the activity with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
Most of the day should be dry and cloudy.
"The good news comes in the temp department," Haney said. "Our weather will turn briefly milder with highs ranging from the middle 50s to the lower 60s."
Most of that mild air will be in the southern half of the state.
The scattered showers should end by Tuesday night and temperatures could dip into the mid-30s by dawn on Wednesday.
As the storm system pulls away, it will open the gates for a windy Wednesday.
"A northwesterly wind will get stronger as the day progresses and gusts to 30 and 40 mph are likely," Haney said. "Highs will be in the low and middle 50s."
A passing shower is also possible.
The air turns even colder by Wednesday night.
"Temperatures will dip into the 30s and the wind chill will drop into the 20s," Haney said. "There could be a few snow showers in the Litchfield Hills and the Berkshires."
Thursday and Friday both look chilly. Highs on Thursday will only be in the 40s with wind gusts again between 30 and 40 mph. That could put the wind chill in the 30s.
A hard freeze is possible by Thursday night. Temps could hit the 20s in the state's outlying areas.
Friday, temperatures will again reach the 40s, but could be closer to 50 degrees with lighter wind.
Haney called the weekend forecast "complicated."
"A coastal storm is likely, but the timing and the impact it will have on Connecticut is hard to pin down at this time," he said. "The Global Forecast System] model holds the rain off until late Saturday and Saturday night. Meanwhile, the European Model brings rain and wind into the state by Saturday morning."
That's a difference of 12 hours.
If the European model comes to fruition, it would come with 40 degree highs on Saturday.
"This model also keeps the unsettled weather in place Sunday and Monday with a series of coastal lows bringing periods of rain," Haney said. "Eventually there may be some wet snow mixing in over the hills."
Sunday would be breezy and raw with highs in the 40s and low-50s.
Similar temps may be expected on Monday.
The GFS model lessens the impact of the storm on Connecticut.
"We won’t get too specific at this time since this is a complex storm and there is a lot of variability among the models," Haney said. "However, there is the potential for heavy rain, gusty winds, and perhaps even some wet snow in the higher elevations of Southern New England."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.