HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Rumbles of thunder are a possibility as showers roll across the state on Tuesday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said it's all due to a warm front.
"Periods of rain, heavy at times, will continue through midday," Dixon said. "Rumbles of thunder are also possible."
Track the rain with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
Plus, the air is turning noticeably more humid with dew points expected to rise through the 60s to near 70 degrees.
Dixon said sunshine would be limited on Tuesday, which meant that temperatures would only reach the 70s.
Areas of dense fog could form near the coast with the humid air flowing across the cooler coastal waters.
"The rain will taper to more of a scattered shower for the evening commute before ending," Dixon said.
Overnight, the weather is expected to be muggy with areas of fog. Temps should dip into the 60s.
Then, things warm up for what could turn into the first heat wave of the year.
"[Wednesday] will be considerably warmer and muggy," Dixon said.
Highs will be in the 80s to near 90 degrees away from the coast Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
For a heat wave, temperatures have to reach 90 degrees three days in a row at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, where records are kept.
"There is a slight chance for a late day, isolated shower, especially in northwestern Connecticut [on Wednesday,]" Dixon said. "Otherwise, we’re dry through the end of the week."
Showers and thunderstorms are more likely on Saturday and Sunday in advance of some cooler air.
However, both days are not expected to be washouts.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
