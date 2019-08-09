SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A mysterious wayward tire caused serious damage to a vehicle traveling on a highway in South Windsor.
According to the South Windsor Fire Department, the driver was on Interstate-291 around 6 p.m. on Thursday when the tire struck a westbound-traveling car.
The driver was not severely hurt and declined treatment at the scene.
However, in pictures posted by the fire department, heavy damage could be seen to the car's windshield and roof.
Exactly where the tire came from is unknown.
Traffic on the highway was reduced to one lane for a period of time. The road has since reopened.
State police are investigating how the incident happened.
