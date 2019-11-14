WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two men from Massachusetts are on a mission for veterans that takes them through Connecticut as part of an effort to raise money and awareness.
Joshua Milich and Brian Tjersland said they've embarked on a 500 mile run to battle veteran suicides.
They bunked in Wallingford Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
They said their run began on Veterans Day in Cape Cod.
Three days into it, they've already dealt with heavy rain and extreme cold.
They call the run "Mission 22."
The plan is to finish on Nov. 22 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
By then, they said they hope to have a lot more people understand the severity of veteran suicides.
They said on average, two vets a day commit suicide.
"The purpose was to do something so absurd and crazy that it forces people to look and support Mission 22," Milich said. "Whatever it is that you think you can use to give back to this cause and to give back to the community and give it back to the people that you think deserve it the most."
Both Milich and Tjersland were scheduled to leave Wallingford around 6 a.m. on Thursday.
For more information on their cause and tracking them, head to their Facebook page here.
