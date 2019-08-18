WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – Crews in Windsor are gearing up for the inaugural Be Happy 5K and 10K Run Sunday morning.
The Lindsay Legacy Foundation is hosting the run. They support the Smilow Cancer Center’s innovative treatment programs and quality care for patients and families who have been given a cancer diagnosis.
The “Be Happy” motto is inspired by Lindsay. She died from cancer complications two years ago.
The Kids 1K starts at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K and 10K start at 8 a.m.
There will be food, drinks, and music waiting for runners at the finish line.
There will also be a photo contest. The winner will receive a 1-year gym membership to Club Fitness in Windsor. Use #TeamBeHappy.
For more information on the race, click here.
