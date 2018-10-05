HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- For many, it's hard to envision running one marathon, but imagine running two dozen, on the same course.
Andrew Bartlett, Bob Kopac, and Peter Hawley all have something very special in common. They've each run in every single Hartford Marathon.
"After I’d done it three years to start with, I said, oh I have the streak! I guess I have to keep doing it,” Hawley said.
Now, in the marathon’s 25th year, Bartlett said it’s been surreal to watch the race grow into what it is now.
"I felt like there were 50 of us on the line but it was really 300 or so,” Bartlett said.
The Hartford Marathon Foundation recently unveiled a mobile tribute, which is a colorfully-wrapped van that has all the names of the nearly 195,000 runners who have crossed the finish line over the years.
Bartlett, Kopac, and Hawley are on the mobile tribute 24 times.
They said it’s the people and the support from the spectators that keeps them going, all 26.2 miles.
"Between Hartford, South Windsor, East Hartford, and the surrounding towns, everyone gets together. It's a nice feeling to feel welcome like that, especially when you've been running for so long,” Kopac said.
The entertainment along the way doesn't hurt either.
"Yypically, there's a band on every mile and it's everything from rock n roll, to jazz, to Irish, country music, so it's a lot of fun to be out on the course,” Kopac added.
When asked if these streaks will continue, Bartlett said “I’ll pretty much do anything to keep it going in order to support Hartford because it's an awesome place."
For more information on the Hartford Marathon, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.