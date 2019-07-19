PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- Temperatures are only going to climb this weekend, when a lot of outdoor activities are happening, including road races.
Running a race in the heat can be more than uncomfortable, it can be dangerous.
The Petit Family 5k Road Race kicks off on Sunday in Plainville.
On Friday, organizers were preparing in already stifling conditions.
Friday afternoon it was close to 90 degrees when folks were starting to set up, and Sunday, the day of the race, is expected to be even hotter.
"We have taken precautions, we have plenty of water at the finish of the race donated by Sardelli's Produce. We have lots of rags you can wet and put on your neck,” said Bob Heslin, Petit Race organizer.
Hundreds of runners and walkers are expected for the 12th annual road race.
While there will be plenty of water on site, doctors are reminding folks to stay safe.
"You got to use common sense to stay safe. Wear light colored clothing, stay hydrated, wear sunscreen and get somewhere where it’s cool,” said Dr. Cynthia Price, of Hartford Hospital.
Sunday's race raises money for the Petit Foundation, which helps women in many ways, including support for domestic violence.
It was started by Bill Petit, whose wife and two daughters were murdered in Cheshire.
Those who run, know summer races can be hot.
"Sometimes we will just duck into the woods and do a trail run if it’s a hot day to get a little cover, but asphalt and concrete, it just radiates,” said Bill Honeck, of Hebron.
"If I were to do a race that day I would dial it back, not go as hard. Stay hydrated and take salt,” said Melanie Daugherty, of Hebron.
The race is a fun one and raise money for a good cause.
