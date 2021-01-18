EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An old Pratt & Whitney runway in East Hartford has been converted into a 10-lane drive-thru mass vaccination clinic.
The COVID-19 clinic is administering Pfizer's vaccine, courtesy of the Community Health Center, Inc.
Vaccinations are by appointment only and are for people who are in the state's Phase 1A and 1B categories. That includes health care providers, medical first responders and people over the age of 75.
Information about registering can be found on chc1.com.
For its first week of operation, the clinic is open Jan. 18 through Jan. 22.
Starting on Jan. 25, the clinic will be open seven days a week by appointments only.
The runway is located at 12 Runway Rd. in East Hartford.
More information on how to register to receive the vaccine at other locations in the state can be found here.
