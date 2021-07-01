ORANGE, CT (WFSB) -- A ruptured gas line has closed part of Route 1 in Orange.
It was reported just after 1:30 p.m.
Route 1 is closed between Lambert and Racebrook roads.
A detour has been put in place.
Officials said traffic is very heavy and alternate routes are suggested.
