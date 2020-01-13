HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Buildings were evacuated along a street in Hamden after construction crews ruptured a gas main.
The main was damaged on Skiff Street around 8:45 a.m. on Monday, according to Mayor Curt Leng.
Skiff Street was closed between Whitney and Dixwell Avenues while the work was completed, but the road reopened by about 11:30 a.m.
Chief Gary Merwede of the Hamden Fire Department provided an update around 10 a.m. Watch it here.
Police and firefighters evacuated locations along Skiff Street to keep people safe while work was done, Leng said.
That largely included the ACES Mill Academy.
According to a spokesperson for the school, students at Mill Academy were moved to the nearby Hamden Hall Athletic Complex Students who were supposed to be arriving at the school were returned home.
No injuries were reported.
Crews from Southern Connecticut Gas were on the scene. They were about to stop the leak about an hour after it happened, according to firefighters.
They have been doing construction work here for years!!!! Not surprised this happened.
