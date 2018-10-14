NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) A dining hall at Central Connecticut State University is closed after an underground pipe ruptured late on Friday, an official said.
The ruptured pipe sent steam into the ventilation system in Memorial dining hall, said Director of Public Relations, Janice Palmer.
Hilltop Café is open while repairs are being made.
In addition to repairs, ceiling tiles were replaced, condensation was removed, equipment, surfaces, and furniture were cleaned.
It is unclear at this time what caused the pipe to rupture.
No one was injured.
Memorial dining hall is expected to reopen on Monday.
