UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - In a sure sign that spring is around the corner, an RV and camping show kicks off this weekend at one of the state's casinos.
The Southern New England RV & Camping show is happening at Mohegan Sun from Friday through Sunday.
Channel 3 is a sponsor.
The show is set up at the Mohegan Sun Earth Expo & Convention Center.
It features 125,000 square feet of the latest recreation vehicles, travel trailers, camping supplies and accessories.
There will be dozens of campground exhibits aimed at providing attendees with information about campgrounds in Connecticut and elsewhere.
Hourly educational seminars involving industry professionals are also scheduled.
The show runs from noon until 9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets are $14 for adults and cash only. Children ages 14 and under are free.
