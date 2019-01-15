(WFSB) - RXBAR has voluntarily expanded its recall to several flavors due to a potential undeclared peanut allergen.
In December 2018, the company found the potential for peanuts in two different variety of bars.
The recall has been expanded due to consumer contacts regarding allergic reactions to several products.
The bars impacted have “Best By” dates ranging between 1/14/19 and 10/19/19.
The RXBAR’s that are recalled are the Apple Cinnamon, Blueberry, Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Hazelnut, Chocolate Sea Salt, Coconut Chocolate, Coffee Chocolate, Mango Pineapple, Maple Sea Salt, Mint Chocolate, Mixed Berry, and Pumpkin Spice.
There are also RXBAR Kids recalled which include Apple Cinnamon Raisin, Berry Blast and Chocolate Chip.
The recalled bars are safe for consumers who do not have any peanut allergies.
The following varieties are unaffected by this recall:
- RXBAR: Gingerbread, Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter & Berries, Peanut Butter Chocolate.
- RXBAR Kids: Double Chocolate, Peanut Butter Chocolate, and PB&J
- All RX Nut Butter varieties
For more information on the recall, click here.
