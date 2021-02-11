WATERBURY, CT ((WFSB) – Officials announced on Thursday that Sacred Heart High School in Waterbury will be closing its doors.
The high school will close at the end of the current school year.
The Archdiocese office of Education, Evangelization and Catechesis and the Sacred Heart High School Board of Directors held a meeting on Monday night.
During the meeting, officials addressed the ongoing challenges to the school’s enrollment projections and its financial vitality.
On Thursday, officials announced that due to the decline in enrollment, which was created by the decrease in school-age population over the past several years, the decision was made to close Sacred Heart’s door.
“This is a profoundly difficult, emotionally trying situation for everyone involved. Sacred Heart High School has passionate students, faculty and staff, and generations of area families have shaped their minds, bodies and souls within its four walls for nearly a century,” official said in a statement.
The school is still exploring late-emerging options for the possibility of options that could extend more time for current juniors and seniors to be able to finish their high school education at Sacred Heart.
