WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – After nearly a century of educating students in Waterbury, a local Catholic middle and high school is shutting its doors.

Sacred Heart High School held its final graduation on Friday night.

After 99 years, the final Sacred Heart High School class graduated. It was a teary night for students, parents, and administrators.

Sacred Heart announced it was closing its middle and high school back in March due to low enrollment.

Alumni, students, and community members tried to rally to keep the doors open, but the last day of school will be June 30.

The administration says they have been working with remaining students and their families to help them transition to another school.

The class of 2020 joined the class of 2021 for the commencement. It was a final ceremony for everyone.

“It’s been a very powerful day and powerful year for all of you. I would ask all of you in particular, the 99th and final class, to do so to graduate from Sacred Heart, to consider the question of Jesus. What are you looking for,” said The Reverend Monsignor Joseph T. Donnelly.

Members of the school say despite its closing, the community spirit will remain intact.

There are now three Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Hartford.