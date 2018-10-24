FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - The gap between the Democratic and Republican candidates in the race for Connecticut governor has gotten smaller, according to a new poll.
Sacred Heart University's poll shows Democrat Ned Lamont with only a slight edge over Republican Bob Stefanowski.
Lamont polled 39.5 percent in October, compared to Stefanowski's 36.1 percent.
Lamont's support is down from September. His percentage of likely voters was 43.1 percent last month.
Stefanowski is also down. His September percentage was 36.9.
Independent Oz Griebel polled at 8.4 percent in the month of October.
Fourteen-point-eight percent, however, said they didn't know or where unsure.
Likely voters were also asked about the issues facing Connecticut.
The highest polling issue was a high overall tax burden at 22 percent. That was followed by the state budget crisis at 17.6 percent and a high overall cost of living at 10.6 percent.
For more on the poll, read here.
Election Day is less than two weeks away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.