FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - The results of a recently conducted poll show strong support for the state's COVID-19 response, which includes mask and vaccine mandates.
The poll was conducted by Sacred Heart University's Institute for Public Policy and Civil Engagement between Oct. 14 and Oct. 27.
It polled 1,000 Connecticut residents on questions about how the state has been handling the COVID-19 pandemic.
While Gov. Ned Lamont's approval rating remained generally high, there was a dip in the numbers compared to the last SHU poll in April 2021.
Fewer Connecticut residents surveyed in Oct. 2021 (50.5 percent from 55.7 percent in April 2021) approved of how Lamont is handling his job as governor. That reflected 30.2 percent approval among Republicans (13.8 percent unsure), 42.2 percent approval among independent voters (28.3 percent unsure), 44.4 percent approval among unaffiliated voters (25.9 percent unsure) and 75.7 percent approval among Democrats (15.9 percent unsure).
On Lamont's performance during the COVID-19 pandemic, roughly two-thirds of respondents approved of how Lamont has handled communication to the public (67.6 percent, down from 71 percent in April 2021) and his overall response and handling of the COVID-19 crisis (66 percent, down from 69 percent in April 2021). Additionally, 52 percent approved of the way Lamont has addressed a plan for Connecticut residents and families (from 55.7 percent in April 2021), and 49.5 percent approved of how he has addressed a plan for businesses in the state (compared to 53.5 percent in April 2021).
Also on the COVID-19 front, support for mask and vaccine mandates in Connecticut remained high, with 67.7 percent of respondents supporting the Connecticut mandate that students wear masks while in school. Similarly, nearly three-fifths (58.6 percent) would support a requirement that K-12 students need to be vaccinated, and 63.8 percent supported the requirement that State of Connecticut employees need to be vaccinated.
In terms of Lamont extending his COVID-related emergency powers, 58 percent supported it.
“Confidence in the governor and in his handling of the pandemic remains high, though the mental toll among residents is increasing, according to those we polled in October and earlier in the year in April,” said Steven Michels, director of the Institute for Public Policy and Civic Engagement. “Residents indicate strong continued support for mask and vaccine mandates as necessary tools for fighting the pandemic, and the related extension of the governor’s emergency powers."
Those polled also showed strong support for mail-in ballots, with a 65.2 percent approval.
Actual polling was conducted on behalf of the Institute in partnership with GreatBlue Research, which administered the 52-question, Connecticut-specific digital survey interviewing the 1,000 residents. Statistically, the sampling represents a margin for error of +/-3.02 percent at a 95 percent confidence level.
Read more about the poll on Sacred Heart University's website here or below:
