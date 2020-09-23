FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) – The president of Sacred Heart University is warning students to take social distancing and mask wearing seriously or students could be forced to be sent home.
President Dr. John Petillo posted a video to the school community on Monday, warning students of the dangers of not complying to school guidelines.
He said the university is seeing too many positive coronavirus cases, especially among students living in off-campus housing.
Many students have already moved to remote learning and Dr. Petillo said that parents are now urging the school to move to full remote learning for all students.
Dr. Petillo said the majority of students are being careful, but a “significant” number are not taking the pandemic seriously.
He implied that if this trend continues, students will need to move to remote learning.
"We have already initiated 80 cases of discipline. A lot of them from dorm to dorm where we have said you can't go to another dorm," said Gary MacNamara, Sacred Heart Public Safety.
Gatherings off campus should not exceed 12 people and social distancing as well as mask wearing must be enforced.
Students living in dorms should only socialize within their “family pod”, which includes roommate and suitemates.
Earlier this month, a video surfaced on social media showing freshman students at Sacred Heart at a packed party. The event was organized by the school, but Sacred Heart shut it down when it reached capacity and has cancelled similar events.
"We are managing it and one of the components is to remind everybody that we do not want to go online. The November you want is a November you can control and that is the message we are trying to get across to all of us," MacNamara said.
Steve Vaughan, a senior at Sacred Heart University, lives with three roommates who have all been tested and all have COVID-19.
"So, I spend the majority of my days in my room, isolating from them," Vaughan said.
Other colleges, such as Quinnipiac University have been fortunate. QU has only had one coronavirus case, but they are also taking precautions.
The school has a policy now that only students, faculty, and staff can be on campus.
"One could say we've been lucky, but I'd like to say we have been very methodical. We have planned hard for this time, so we made sure we tested all our students before they came to campus," said David Hill, Quinnipiac University.
QU officials say they've tested every student before they came to campus and then again when they arrived on campus.
Sacred Heart and Quinnipiac have hybrid learning now, but if cases continue to increase, schools may have to go to all online learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.