FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Sacred Heart University is moving the majority of its classes online after an increase in COVID-19 cases.
The university announced that students began learning remotely on Monday, November 9 as it has moved to alert level “Red.”
School officials said that some classes such as labs and clinical classes cannot be moved online due to students needing to meet the required hours for course progression and graduation.
The majority of campus events will also be suspended or canceled for two or more weeks such as practices, rehearsals, performances and gatherings.
Students who live on campus should not attend any off-campus gatherings, according to school officials.
The number of on campus cases as of Tuesday was 138 and the number of off-campus cases was 67.
