FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) – The president of Sacred Heart University is warning students to take social distancing and mask wearing seriously or students could be forced to be sent home.
President Dr. John Petillo posted a video to the school community on Monday, warning students of the dangers of not complying to school guidelines.
He said the university is seeing too many positive coronavirus cases, especially among students living in off-campus housing.
Many students have already moved to remote learning and Dr. Petillo said that parents are now urging the school to move to full remote learning for all students.
Dr. Petillo said the majority of students are being careful, but a “significant” number are not taking the pandemic seriously.
He implied that if this trend continues, students will need to move to remote learning.
Gatherings off campus should not exceed 12 people and social distancing as well as mask wearing must be enforced.
Students living in dorms should only socialize within their “family pod”, which includes roommate and suitemates.
To watch the message from Dr. Petillo, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.