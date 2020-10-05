FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - More than 100 students have been suspended from Sacred Heart University since the start of the semester, the school confirmed on Monday.
The 109 total suspensions were in connection with violating COVID-19 rules.
Universities in Connecticut have been clamping down on large gatherings in favor of social distancing.
Among its precautions at Sacred Heart, the school said it has been regularly testing symptomatic and asymptomatic students.
Gatherings on campus have been limited to 10 people or fewer.
Sacred Heart said that the majority of students appear to be taking the virus seriously.
