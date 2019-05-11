COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- A program geared at teaching teens better driving techniques and habits visited Colchester on Saturday morning.
As summer approaches, so does the “100 Deadliest Days,” a time of the year from Memorial Day and Labor Day when the number of deadly teen driver crashes climb. New teen drivers are three times as likely as adults to be involved in a deadly crash.
In hopes of lowering that statistic, an organization called the Tire Rack Street Survival Program is touring the country to teach teen drivers how to deal with emergency situations they may face while driving.
Coordinator for the program, David Ortoli said the program includes valuable information that may not be taught in driver’s education.
“Normal driving school doesn’t teach you anything like this,” said Ortoli.
“They don’t allow you to experience what happens if a child suddenly runs out in the road, ‘what do I do?’”
Along with the safety demonstrations on site in Colchester on Saturday morning, professional truck driver, Anthony Spero showed a group what truck drivers can and cannot see on the roads while operating a tractor trailer.
“They don’t know the four blind spots that we have on the truck,” said Spero.
“Our biggest blind spot is on the right side of the truck which is the length of the truck and three lanes of traffic wide.”
Teens were able to go inside the truck and get a better idea of what those blind spots are like.
“I was able to go into the tractor trailer,” said Lyme teen, Colby Sides. “It’s insane to see the cars that I would normally see in my car and they just like disappear, you just don’t see them.”
Connecticut State Police were also on site showing new drivers the impact of hitting a parked car at 3 miles per hour.
Channel 3 spoke with parents who said they learned a lot from the demonstration, too.
“I’ve gained an appreciation of how little trucks can actually see vehicles that are around them, in front of them, behind them,” said Manchester parent, Chris Helin.
Organizers of the program said the goal is to teach teen drivers how to make good decisions and react more quickly.
For more information, on the Tire Rack Street Survival Program, click here.
