WASHINGTON (WFSB) - A member of Connecticut's congressional delegation introduced a state proposal on gun safety storage to members of Congress.
Rep. Rosa DeLauro brought Connecticut's Ethan's Law proposal to the federal stage.
She held a news conference on Tuesday morning, along with the parents of Ethan Song, Mike and Kristin, in Washington DC.
Ethan Song, of Guilford, accidentally shot and killed himself last year with a loaded handgun that was found at a friend's home.
Ethan's Law was crafted to set standards for safe gun storage.
A version of it was recently approved by the House of Representatives on the state level. It still has to go through the state Senate and be signed by Gov. Ned Lamont.
It requires all firearms to be safely stored.
In addition to federal standards for safe gun storage, the federal version would also give states incentives to create and implement safe gun storage laws.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
