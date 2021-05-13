HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut continues to be a leader in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Thursday released an update to its list of the "Safest States During COVID-19."
Connecticut ranked 8th on the list.
WalletHub said for all 50 states and the District of Columbia, it looked at COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations and death, and the share of eligible population getting vaccinated.
The metrics that contributed to Connecticut's rank included it being 4th in vaccination rate, 7th in positive testing rate and 12th in transmission rate.
The top three safest states were Hawaii, Vermont and Massachusetts.
The least safest states were Florida, West Virginia and Michigan.
Read the complete results of WalletHub's study on its website here.
