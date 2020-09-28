HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is among the safest states for schools to reopen, according to a study.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Monday released its list of the Safest States for Schools to Reopen.
On it, Connecticut ranked 9th.
To identify which states had the safest conditions for reopening schools, WalletHub said it compared the 50 states across 15 key metrics.
Its data set included such things as the number of child COVID-19 cases per 100,000 children, the average public-school class size, and the ratio of students to school nurses.
Connecticut's metrics broke down as follows:
- 13th in child COVID-19 cases per 100,000 children
- 4th in COVID-19 cases in the last seven days per 100,000 residents
- 13th in average public-school class size
- 6th in pupil-teacher ratio
- 22nd in share of seniors living with school-age children
- 2nd in share of children living in crowded housing
- 6th in overall likelihood of COVID-19 infections
- 3rd in student-to-school-nurse ratio
The top three safest states were Vermont, Maine and Pennsylvania.
The the bottom three states were Arkansas, South Carolina and Mississippi.
Read the complete results of the study on WalletHub's website here.
