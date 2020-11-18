HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut ranks among the safest states in which to spend Thanksgiving, according to a study.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com released on Wednesday its report on the Safest States to Spend Thanksgiving.
Connecticut ranked 13th.
WalletHub said it looked at all 50 states in terms of positive COVID-19 tests and deaths per capita in the past week, as well as general safety such as crime rate and the average of DUI-related fatalities.
Here's how Connecticut's metrics contributed to its ranking:
- 25th in COVID-19 positive tests in the past week per capita
- 18th in COVID-19 hospitalization rate this week
- 22nd in share of multigenerational households
- 17th in share of offline homes
- 4th in crime rate
- 25th in DUI-fatalities in motor vehicle crashes around Thanksgiving
The top three safest states were Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire.
The states on the bottom of the list were Montana, New Mexico and South Dakota.
Despite being on the top of the list, Vermont on Tuesday was added to Connecticut's travel advisory list.
RELATED: Vermont added to CT's travel advisory list
The list now includes all 50 states, which have seen an increase in coronavirus infections.
Check out the complete results of the study on WalletHub's website here.
