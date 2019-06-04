HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut has been named among the safest states in the country, according to one survey.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com released on Tuesday its list of 2019's Safest States in America.
It put Connecticut at number 5.
WalletHub said it compared the 50 states among 52 safety indicators, including assaults per capita, unemployment rate and total loss amounts from climate disasters per capita.
The top indicators that contributed to Connecticut's ranking included:
- 15th in murders and non-negligent manslaughters per capita
- 7th in assaults per capita
- 12th in loss amounts from climate disasters per capita
- 23rd in job security
- 4th in fatal occupational injuries per 100,000 full-time workers
- 7th in fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles of travel
- 19th in bullying incidence rate
- 5th in sex offenders per capita
- 6th in share of uninsured population
According to WalletHub, the top three safest states were Minnesota, Vermont and Maine.
Check out the top 10 safest states here.
1 Minnesota.
Personal & residential safety rank: 7.
Financial safety rank: 3.
2 Vermont.
Personal & residential safety rank: 5.
Financial safety rank: 4.
3 Maine.
Personal & residential safety rank: 2.
Financial safety rank: 17.
4 Utah.
Personal & residential safety rank: 23.
Financial safety rank: 11.
5 Connecticut.
Personal & residential safety rank: 1.
Financial safety rank: 18.
6 New Hampshire.
Personal & residential safety rank: 4.
Financial safety rank: 10.
Personal & residential safety rank: 3.
Financial safety rank: 2.
Personal & residential safety rank: 26.
Financial safety rank: 6.
Personal & residential safety rank: 10.
Financial safety rank: 1.
Personal & residential safety rank: 9.
Financial safety rank: 21.
The least safest states included Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi.
Check out the complete study on WalletHub's website here.
