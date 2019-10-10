NORTH STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A wrong-way crash on I-95 north Wednesday night that killed three people is raising questions about safety.
In less than one year, three wrong-way crashes were reported along that portion of the highway.
When it comes to wrong-way crashes, it’s complicated and common, according to the state Department of Transportation.
The crash Wednesday night killed a couple in their 80s and a teenager while hurting three others, according to state police.
Police identified the victims killed as 85-year-old Roger Noel of West Warwick, RI, 83-year-old Dorothy Noel of West Warwick, RI, and 17-year-old Abigayl Lanphear of Westerly, RI.
Investigators said they received 911 calls Wednesday around 7:45 p.m. when the crash happened I-95 north near exit 93. The calls reported a head-on collision occurred.
Police determined Lanphear drove the wrong-way on I-95, colliding with a car driver by Roger Noel. Three others, 56-year-old Yvonne Noel, 62-year-old Cynthia Plaziak, and 17-year-old Jada Laboy were also injured in the crash.
“I just think, these days people are, there’s a lot of distractions out there and certainly we can do to make it better and make it easier and make it safer, we need to look at those options,” said First Selectman Mike Urgo, North Stonington.
Dating back to 2014, State Police confirmed seven wrong-way crashes were reported along that same stretch of I-95.
Channel 3 reached out to the state DOT to find out what's being done to help prevent drivers from making this same mistake.
"We're analyzing 911 calls when we're looking at wrong-way driver incidents, we analyze the 911 calls, where were they coming in, and we try to pinpoint a corridor, an area," said DOT spokesperson Kevin Nursick.
The DOT has already spent millions to renovate every ramp, making the signs larger and more reflective.
Nursick said there are no less than six signs alerting people to wrong-way driving along the ramps. Still, cases continue to occur.
State police could not comment if Lanphear was under the influence or where she started driving in opposing traffic, only saying it’s under investigation.
The DOT stands behind its new signs, but it’s also leaving nothing off the table.
Flashing lights, audible noises, and using radar are some technology the transportation department is now looking at.
A project is also underway on I-84 in Danbury involving a camera.
"That camera will be able to detect if anyone is going up the ramp in the wrong direction, and what it will do is it will take snapshots of it, it will give us time-frame information and it will also activate a dynamic flashing LED system on the ramp," Nursick said.
Once the lights flash, the DOT said it hopes it'll grab drivers' attentions if they are going the wrong way.
