HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - How to safely get students and staff back to school in the next couple of weeks continues to be at the forefront of parents' minds.
Gov. Ned Lamont took part in a round table discussion with other education leaders about social and emotional learning.
They discussed how important connecting with others is for students.
"[In] May or June, our 211 hotline, we had more and more kids calling in," Lamont said. "Kids just looking for someone to talk to. It just reminded me just how important it is that we reach out to the whole and remind them we are there for them."
The round table also focused on a new Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence course that will be available to all Connecticut school teachers and staff.
