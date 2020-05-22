MASHANTUCKET, CT (WFSB) -- Both Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mohegan Sun casino are working together towards a safe reopening.
Mohegan Sun announced its plans to welcome patrons back on June 1, and Foxwoods is doing the same thing.
“We’re in this together, we went in it together in the closure, and then talking over throughout the last month and a half, been in lockstep really just vetting each other on best practices, just seeing what works, what doesn’t work,” said Rodney Butler, chairman of Mashantucket Pequot Nation.
They’ll cap visitors to a quarter of normal occupancy, and only a portion of the casino will be open. There will also be some other changes guests will notice immediately, like hand sanitizing stations everywhere, required masks, except when you take a phone walking in, and social distancing while playing slots.
Also, anyone with a fever of 100.4 or higher won’t be allowed past the entrance.
For live table games, plexiglass barriers and the three players will be required to sanitize their hands. It’s as contact-less as possible, only touching the felt, and the chips.
“We’ll be cleaning the chips on a daily basis. We have a solution that we found to spray the chips down. We will be cleaning the felt as well,” said Bryan Hayes, SVP of Gaming Operations and Slots.
Governor Ned Lamont is not thrilled with the plan in place, but Foxwoods officials are comfortable with their plan, and are welcoming the re-open CT committee, and the governor out to see for themselves.
“We believe that based on the ‘Phase 1’ reopening of businesses in Connecticut, that we’re going above and beyond what any of those businesses are doing from a cleaning and safety standpoint,” said Jason Guyot, interim CEO/President, SVP of Resort Operations. “We hope we can get a meeting in place by the end of the week.”
Also, only about 1/3 of staff will be coming back to work for the first phase, and Butler said they think of it as protecting family.
“I think it gives you guidance on how we’re looking at this from a safety perspective, how cautious we’re being. We’re really basing this on the science, we’re really seeing how we can minimize touch points, make sure everything’s sanitized, keep people healthy. Because at the end of the day, it impacts my community first, and obviously it impacts our thousands of guests and employees,” Butler said.
Additional safety precautions are being implemented, including in the hotel and regarding transportation.
For more information on other safety measures, click here.
