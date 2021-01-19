HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- With the presidential inauguration less than 24 hours away, police at the Connecticut state Capitol remain on high alert.
While police said they have received no credible threats, the National Guard will remain at the Capitol and Legislative Office Building through President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
“I'm expecting peace at the Capitol,” said State Capitol Police Luis Cassanova.
The presence on Wednesday won’t match what was seen on Sunday, when hundreds of police and National Guard troops were in place.
“We had very few protestors show up on Sunday, I’m hoping we'll get the same response on Wednesday,” Cassanova said.
On Sunday, the FBI had warned of potential armed protests at all 50 state capitals leading up to the inauguration.
However, only a handful of protestors showed up at the state Capitol in Hartford on Sunday.
Police are hoping for a similar outcome on Wednesday, but will be ready if things change.
Meanwhile, many are calling for unity so that the nation can heal after the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
On Tuesday, a group of clergy members held a nationwide event at capitals around the country.
“I hope that what happened on Jan. 6 is the thing that shifts and makes the shift so that we will come together as a nation,” said Rev. Carl McCluster, of Shiloh Church BPT.
He said the nation needs to come together and tackle key issues, including the coronavirus pandemic and systemic racism. He supports anyone's right to protest but urges everyone to stay peaceful.
“I've protested at this Capitol before, but I never broke in, I never attacked,” McCluster said.
National Guard troops from around the country headed to Washington D.C. for increased security Wednesday, including nearly 300 from Connecticut.
In Hartford, Capitol Police will start to roll back measures at the Capitol after Wednesday, but it will depend on any future threats.
“We will scale things down day-by-day, it is a fluid plan,” Cassanova said.
Connecticut's congressional delegation is already in D.C. for the inauguration.
While they expect it to be peaceful, they still think security forces should be prepared to act.
“We need to prepare for the worst even as we hope for the best,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal.
“This is the most secure I have ever seen the Capitol, and therefore, I guess I have pretty good confidence that nothing bad is going to happen tomorrow (Wednesday),” said Congressman Jim Himes.
In an op-ed on CNN’s website on Tuesday, Himes urged people to tone down the rhetoric.
“The moment we start thinking of people whose ideas are different than our own as evil or as treasonous, this country's coming apart,” Himes said.
