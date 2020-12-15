HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Saint Francis Hospital received its first shipment of the coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday morning.
Within hours, employees began receiving doses and the hospital has plans for 100 workers a day to be vaccinated beginning on Wednesday.
“What we hoe will be the first step in ending this horrid pandemic, it’s a very emotional day for me,” said Phillip Roman, Chief Medical Officer at Saint Francis Hospital.
The rollout of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine continued on Tuesday with Saint Francis receiving roughly 2,000 doses on Tuesday morning. Within hours, five front line medical workers were getting vaccinated.
Emergency room nurse Ivan Sarmiento says he never had a doubt about getting the shot.
“Hopeful that more of my colleagues and more of the people in this country will get the vaccine to help stop this virus,” Sarmiento said.
Staff celebrated the event as a sign of hope in the fight against COVID-19. The vaccine comes as cases continue to rise in Connecticut and the U.S. sets new high marks for deaths and daily cases.
“This vaccine just offers renewed promise that we’re really going to beat this pandemic,” said Christine Leffler, Development Specialist at Saint Francis Hospital.
Doctors and nurses say that renewed hope was badly needed. Experts say the second surge could be worse than what the state experience in March and April.
The numbers aren’t there yet, but medical workers say things already remind them of the dark days of spring.
“We see it daily. I was talking to families this morning and yesterday that lost patients because of COVID in the last 24 hours,” said Dr. Daniel Girardi, Chief of Pulmonary and Critical Medicine.
Trinity Health of New England will now begin the work of vaccinating staff, starting with those who face the highest risk of exposure.
Saint Francis has a freezer that could hold as many as three million doses. From here they will also send vials to Saint Mary’s in Waterbury and Johnson Memorial Hospital in Somers.
